Worker rescued from roof of Glenbrook Square mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man working on the roof of the Glenbrook Square mall in Fort Wayne had be be rescued by the Fort Wayne Fire Department Monday morning after he suffered some sort of medical condition that kept him from climbing down the roof access ladder according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Emergency workers responded to the roof of J.C. Penney at around 9:45 after being notified that a worker had fallen and hit his head.

A short time later firefighters used what’s called a “Stokes Basket” on a ladder truck to safely get the worker off the roof.

The worker was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition.