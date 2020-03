FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person has died in an apparent industrial accident at a Fort Wayne maintenance facility.

Emergency crews were called around 4 p.m. to Custom Maintenance Solutions at 2536 Wayne Trace. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that a person was stuck in a conveyor and not responsive.

Later, authorities confirmed the person had died.

No other information was immediately available.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way to the scene.