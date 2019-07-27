Police: Worker killed directing traffic at job site

Waco drive fatality

Photo of scene provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A man working at a job site in Kosciusko County died Friday after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at a job site according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 13 and Waco Drive. The worker was getting ready to leave the job site when he was struck. He has been identified as Ben Fisher, 29, of Plymouth according to Sgt. Christopher M. Francis, Public Information Officer with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Francis did not release any other details and indicated more information would be released on Monday.

