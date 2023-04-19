FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The area is continuing work zone awareness week, on Wednesday WANE 15 spent the afternoon inside the work zone on East State Boulevard and Reed Road.

Many parts of this work zone there are merge areas that drivers are unaware of. Brooks Construction Company had laborers putting down concrete on Wednesday, their advice to drivers is to stay alert.

“When you kick off especially this time of year, kick off a big construction project just coming out of the winter months folks aren’t used to seeing the orange barrels, they are not used to seeing the cones all the signage, so when you pop up like this, it can take come folks by surprise,” said Matt Faveory, Safety Director for Brooks Construction.

While WANE 15’s cameras weren’t rolling, crew witnessed a truck with a large trailers on the back hit an orange barrel and almost hit a laborer. Unfortunately, that was one of the many incidents that the Brooks workers experience often.

“We are used to the traveling public kind of encroaching on the work site every now and then,” Faveory said.

The stretch of construction on East State Boulevard won’t be completed until late summer.