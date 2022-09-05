FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project to protect the Maumee River is starting with sewer upgrades and a three-month road closure, the City of Fort Wayne said in a release Monday.

A section of East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard is closing Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. for construction that is expected to last for 90 days. The city said crews are working on the first portion of stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades to benefit the river.

The project is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to reduce significantly the amount of combined sewage flowing into our rivers, the city said.

The city said on average, nearly 31 million gallons of combined sewage diverts to the Maumee River yearly at an outfall near Anthony Boulevard and Wayne Street.

The finished improvements will carry the flow to the Water Pollution Control Plant for treatment. The city said a later phase of the project will involve work on Anthony Boulevard near Wayne Street.