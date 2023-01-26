FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Work to expand the ever growing network of trails in Allen County is expected to begin next week according to Fort Wayne Trails.

The Pufferbelly Trail on Allen County’s north side is slated to extend from Life Bridge Church west of the intersection of Union Chapel Road and Corbin Road north to Fitch Road. A map of the current trail system and future trails can be found here.

Fort Wayne Trails indicated that the entire trail corridor will be closed, including the natural surface areas that have become very popular over the past few years. People are asked to stay off of the trail during the construction process for everyone’s safety. It will also help minimize delays.

Fort Wayne Trails also announced the return of Trek the Trails and Tread the Trails in 2023 and the routes will be available ahead of time. A detailed map for each week event can be found on the Fort Wayne Trails website and Facebook page.