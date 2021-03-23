Work on project the Deep Rock Tunnel project continues after City Council approves pump stations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, the Fort Wayne City Council approved two companies who will design and engineer the Deep Dewatering Pump Stations for the Deep Rock Tunnel project: Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and Wessler Engineering, Inc.

Similar station: Chicago TARP Mainstream Pump Station (Photo courtesy of City Utilities)

According to a City Utilities Interoffice Memo, over 100 firms posted on the city’s website showing interest in an engineering and construction contract, however, only four firms submitted a “statement of qualifications.” The firms submitted proposals. Utilities Engineering selected Wessler Engineering, Inc. and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for the project.

The 30 million gallon per day Deep Dewatering Pump Stations will be used to drain wastewater from the tunnel after the tunnel is used during a wet weather event, the City of Fort Wayne’s website said.

The tunnel and Deep Dewatering Pump Stations are anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2023.

