WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Woodlan Elementary School and Woodlan Jr/Sr High School teamed up to host their annual Veterans Day Program at Woodlan’s K-12 campus Thursday.

Attendants gathered in the high school’s main gymnasium to listen to performances from each school’s band and choir, as well as stories from students and military personnel.

“We just want to show our appreciation for everything and all the sacrifices that our veterans have made for us and our country,” said Michael Chen, principal of Woodlan Elementary.

In addition to the program, Woodlan Elementary also received the Purple Star School designation, which recognizes schools across Indiana that show a significant display of commitment to service members and veterans, as well as students and families connected to the military.