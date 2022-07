FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents in Woodhurst held their annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday, a tradition that’s been going since 2002 – barring one year due to COVID-19.

There were bikes, classic cars, scooters and, of course, plenty of flags as people marched down Old Mill Road four roughly four blocks in the southwest side neighborhood – near Foster Park – and then back for some refreshments.