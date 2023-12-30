FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bob Roets has held the reigns of Wooden Nickel since its beginning in 1982 but has decided to retire after 46 Christmases selling vinyl to Fort Wayne.

Bob Roets owner of the Wooden Nickel, a Fort Wayne record store will be passing the pricing gun to his son Chris Roets on Jan. 1 2024 as Bob heads into retirement.

WANE 15 sat down with Bob Roets and asked him about his time at Wooden Nickel and what he’s most excited about heading into retirement.

Roets was happy to highlight his time at Wooden Nickel as the store’s main stage has hosted over 400 bands, along with helping to begin the celebration of Record Store Day since its start in 2007.

Most of all Roets celebrates the resurgence of vinyl as it now makes up 65% of sales for his stores every day.

“The fact that vinyl continues to grow and be a bigger part of the culture again, especially with young people, it’s what’s going to drive the future of the store,” said Roets.

As for what’s in store for Roets in his retirement, he hopes to travel with his wife and do things outside of Wooden Nickel.

“It’s going to be quite a bit of an adjustment for me,” said Roets. “I’ve been working 7 days a week for quite some time.”

Roets is excited to have his son continue the legacy growth of the Wooden Nickel not just as your neighborhood record store but also as an active member of the community.

“I’m nervous, it’s a lot to take over 40 years of history and I have to keep the tradition,” said Chris Roets, son of Bob Roets and owner of Wooden Nickel as of Jan. 1.

Chris was excited to continue to be a part of the history and future of Wooden Nickel as he has spent most of his life in the store and built so many relationships across Fort Wayne.

If you want to see Bob before his final day being the owner of Wooden Nickel stop by any of the Fort Wayne locations to get a little musical advice. You can also check out Wooden Nickel’s Facebook page to spot all the good tunes the store has to offer.