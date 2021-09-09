Woodburn Christian Children’s Home holds groundbreaking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodburn Christian Children’s Home broke ground Thursday as it begins Phase I of its strategic vision.

This vision is a 13,000 square foot multi-purpose counseling and learning center. The overarching goal of the expansion is to develop how we care for children and increase the number of children in our care.

“This, every so often life provides an opportunity to join a collective voice, to become apart of something greater than ourselves this strategic, and the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home is that opportunity we believe every child needs to be strong and courageous. And we believe that you could be that champion,” said Joe Heins, executive director of Woodburn Christian Children’s Home.

Phase breakdown:

Phase I builds a 13,000 SF multipurpose counseling and learning center

Phase II builds a third home for children, bringing our capacity to 30

Phase III builds a transitional home for children aging out of WCCH, foster care, and other residential programs

Many organizations are donating materials and their services to the home: Nucor Building Systems, Nucor Fasteners, Vulcraft, Votaw Electric, Pranger Mechanical, Sebert Oil Company, Kaufman Well Drilling, John Klopfenstein Furniture & Flooring, Aldrich Properties, Vintage Archonics, Kevin Steury Construction Management, and more.