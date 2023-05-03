WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home (WCCH) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new Learning and Counseling Center.

The celebration also coincided with the 50th anniversary of the WCCH.

During the ceremony, officials also unveiled a 40-foot mural that had been designed with the WCCH children.

Located northeast of Woodburn on Notestine Road, the WCCH provides a family environment to children who are homeless or have special needs and aims to empower children and families on a physical, educational, emotional and spiritual level.