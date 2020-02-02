Women’s health the focus at ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heart disease is the number one killer for women in the United States. Many don’t even know it’s a danger to them.

The American Heart Association is opening that dialogue with the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

The luncheon is Tuesday, February 4th. The event starts with a health fair. The American Heart Association says the idea is to “educate participants about the importance of keeping your heart healthy and an opportunity to make an impact in the fight against heart disease and stroke.”

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson is the event’s emcee.

