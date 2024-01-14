FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week two businesses are coming together to help educate women about their health. Steppin’ Up Physical Therapy and Women’s Health Advantage are hosting a free Women’s Health Workshop and Seminar.

Craig Vandermaden with Steppin’ Up Physical Therapy stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Free Women’s Health Workshop is on Saturday, January 20. It’s happening from 9 – 11 a.m. at Steppin’ Up’s Auburn Road location, 9823 Auburn Road. You can click here to learn more.