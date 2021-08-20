Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne celebrates 1 year anniversary with new director, website and partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne is celebrating its one year anniversary with a new director, website and partnership with Women United.

The Women’s Fund said it is dedicated to understanding and overcoming the challenges facing women and girls in Allen County. It focuses its efforts in three key areas: Economic Security, Personal Safety, and Young Women and Girls.

“With a new website, we hope to reach more people who are fired up about the equity of women and girls in our community. We are also thrilled to launch a partnership with Women United! With their focus on early childhood education, together, we will be looking at the full scope of economic security barriers for women and girls,” said Alison Gerardot, Vice President of Philanthropic Services & Women’s Fund Coordinator at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

The Women’s Fund has chosen Cassie Beer as its director. she was hired by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne in February of 2021 as a Donor Engagement Specialist. She will start in her new position on Jan. 1, 2022.

“We at the Community Foundation are also proud to be able to promote Cassie Beer to becoming the first full-time Women’s Fund Director,” Gerardot said. “Her passion for the success of women and girls, the strategic lens she uses to look at opportunities, and the way in which she builds relationships is the exact type of leadership the Fund needs to take it to the next level. We could not be more excited!”

The launch of its new website brings new features such as information on the Women’s Fund, studies conducted, and ways to get involved. The Women’s Fund said the also features a members-only section of the website that includes events, news, updates, and other exclusive information. Visit the new website at womensfundfw.org.

The Women’s Fund also has a new partnership with Women United, an initiative of United Way of Allen County. The Women’s Fund said anyone who give a $500 gift to the Women’s Fund or Women United can opt in for a dual membership and receive exclusive information from both groups. More information can be found at womensfundfw.org or at unitedwayallencounty.org.