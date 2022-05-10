FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Walk into any public bathroom in Fort Wayne, and you might see a sticker with a QR code plastered on the mirror.

The stickers are part of an initiative by the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne, which launched a campaign for survivors of sexual assault at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The stickers, created as part of the ‘No Matter What campaign aims to connect sexual assault survivors to resources.

“We realized that out in the community, we kept hearing stories of sexual assault survivors and not knowing where to go to access the specific resource they needed to get better and get help. And we decided to create that resource, Cassie Beer, Director of the Woman’s Fund at the Community Foundation said. “So it’s a one-stop-shop, if you need a forensic rape kit, if you need mental health services, if you need legal or financial support, this website will direct you to exactly what you’re looking for.”

Those wanting to spread the word or get free stickers can head to the Women’s Fund website and can sign up to get stickers delivered by May 20 and 21.