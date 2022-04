FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A self-care expo in Fort Wayne invites women to relax and unwind Saturday.

Over 100 vendors are on site with plenty of goodies, including free spa services from Art22 Academy, wine samples, demonstrations and more.

Auction items are from local businesses and will benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

The expo is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and free for children under the age of 12.