FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A martial arts school in Fort Wayne is again offering monthly self-defense classes for women.

Basche’s Martial Arts is bringing back the one-hour sessions, geared toward women and girls at least 10 years old. Organizers said the classes teach situational awareness and effective techniques that anyone can learn.

The self-defense class is held on the third Saturday of each month. The first class of the new year is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.