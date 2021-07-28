Woman’s experience being followed serves as cautionary tale for others

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who says she was followed while driving her vehicle has thanked the officers and 911 dispatcher who helped her get home safely Sunday night. She shared her story in an effort to help others do the right thing if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“It looked like he was in distress or something, so I went by a little slow to try to make sure everyone was okay,” Dusty Brown told WANE 15. “You don’t speed past that situation. At that point he reached over and grabbed at the handle on my vehicle.”

According to Brown, after dropping someone off late Sunday night, she found a van parked partially in the road with a man hanging out of the vehicle. After he reached for her, she said she took off, with him in town.

“I took several turns to make sure he was following me,” Brown explained. “I didn’t want to call the police if it’s nothing. I made several different turns to make sure. When I realized that he was absolutely following me, it was time to call police.”

A spokesperson for the Fort Wayne Police Department confirmed that was the right course of action, if you find yourself in that situation.

“Dispatch will keep you on the phone while and officer tries to get to your location,” Captain Sofia Sofia Rosales-Scatena explained. “If you have to pull over for some reason or another… just find a well-lit area – a gas station, a parking lot where there’s a lot of people, anything like that.”

Rosales-Scatena also stressed the importance of getting descriptive details.

“Is it a truck? What kind of truck? Do you see a Ford or Chevy plate on the front of it? What color is it? If you can see the occupant inside, is it a male? Is it a female? What nationality are they? What race? We’re going to want to know all those kinds of things, so we make sure we have the right person, in case that person veers off.”

“And if you can’t remember any of those, don’t be upset with yourself,” Brown added. “Just stay as calm as possible. That’s the best thing you can do.”