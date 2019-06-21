Woman’s dog attacked by coyote in Fort Wayne

A Fort Wayne woman is sharing her first-hand experience of a coyote attacking her dog.

Deb Elliott lives inside city limits, on West State Court. On June 6th around 4:30 p.m., she and her dog, Gracie, were outside their home. Deb was working in her garden, and Gracie was sniffing around in the yard.

That’s when Deb heard a commotion and noticed a coyote attacking Gracie. Deb made enough noise to scare the coyote off, but Gracie chased the coyote into woods.

“I was running thought the woods, and thinking to myself, “What am I going to do?” I have nothing on me…I heard them go at it again, and I thought that for sure she was going to be a goner,” says Deb.

Gracie suffered from several bites by coyotes.

Deb says she knows coyotes are in the woods behind her house. She believes there is a pack with pups.

Deb took Gracie to Animal Care & Control, where she was checked out. Gracie is on the mend, but fine. She was up-to-date on shots.

However, the dog had to be placed on 45 days of quarantine to be safe she didn’t contract rabies.

Deb wants to raise awareness to the dangers of coyotes within the city, and Allen County.

“They are getting more bold, and they’re getting more accustomed to urban living, and what’s out here, so. My concern is just with the future of pets…and children.”