Woman who died after crash died naturally, coroner says

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in New Haven earlier this year died of natural causes, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

It was around 9:35 a.m. on Jan. 26 when police and medics were called to the 1600 block of Minnich Road on a report of a crash. There, a southbound SUV crossed the center line and struck an oncoming utility pickup truck.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified her as 80-year-old Joyce E. Eckelbarger of Fort Wayne, but said then that the cause and manner of her death was still unclear.

On Wednesday, the coroner’s office said Eckelbarger died of Severe Occlusive Coronary Atherosclerosis, which means blood flow to the heart was stopped. Her death was ruled natural.

The male driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.