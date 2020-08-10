Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries in drive-by shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman, house and vehicle were hit in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the northeast side of Fort Wayne Monday evening.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Northlawn Drive just south of Memorial Colosseum around 6:15 p.m.

Officers are reporting that multiple shots were fired which hit a woman, vehicle and house.

The woman is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

