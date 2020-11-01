Woman suffers multiple fractures in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Kendallville woman suffered multiple fractures following a crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. It happened near County Road 68 at County Road 19.

Police said 69-year-old Carolyn Swogger was traveling eastbound on County Road 68 when her Jeep went off the roadway in front of a home in the 1900 block. The vehicle then traveled through the home’s yard, and crossed over County Road 19.

The car then entered a wooded area, hitting a tree on the driver’s side of the Jeep, causing it to spin around.

Swogger suffered fractures in her hip, ribs, back and had a laceration to the head. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.