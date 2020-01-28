Woman struck by vehicle, critically hurt

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was struck by a vehicle Monday night in Marion.

Police and medics were called just before 8 p.m. to South Adams Street on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to a Marion Police report, 32-year-old Kammi Bishop was driving her Ford Expedition south on the roadway when she heard a “thud” and realized she’d struck someone. Bishop stopped and called 911.

She told police she did not see anyone on the roadway because it was dark in the area, the report said.

The victim – identified as 60-year-old Pamela Turner – suffered a severe head injury in the crash and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

Police said there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath.” According to the report, there was not a crosswalk in the area where Turner was crossing the road.