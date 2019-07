FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman involved in the March 2019 incident with Klemm’s Candlelight Cafe faced sentencing Tuesday.

As WANE 15 previously reported, the woman, Ashlee Abbott, was arrested on a DUI charge after the crash. She was sentenced to 6 months in prison and a $63,000 fine.

The incident, which occurred at the 1200 block of East State Blvd., left the local cafe condemned after extensive damage to a central support beam.

The cafe has since re-opened.