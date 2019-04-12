Local News

Woman sentenced for hammer attack on ex-husband

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 11:29 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 01:52 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne woman has been sentenced for placing a plastic bag over her ex-husband's head and beating him with a hammer.

Shannon D. Labrosse was sentenced Friday in Allen Superior Court to 30 years in prison for attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to the charge last month.

According to court documents, in February 2017, Labrosse put a plastic bag over the head of her ex-husband, Thomas Labrosse, who has multiple sclerosis, as he sat in a recliner at his home. When he tried to get away, she then hit him with a jar and then beat him with a hammer, court documents said.

Thomas Labrosse suffered broken ribs, cuts to his head and other injuries.

