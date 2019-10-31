Woman rescued after vehicle drives into pond

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 73-year-old Winchester woman was pulled from a Delaware County pond after her vehicle veered off a roadway and landed in the water Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., rescue crews were called to a pond just off C.R. 700 East, southeast of Muncie. Indiana Conservation officers said Joyce Phipps was driving northbound on the road when she missed the curve at C.R. 400 South and drove through the bend and into a pond.

Her vehicle became partially submerged in 55 degree water and she was not able to get out, officers said.

A conservation officer responded to the scene and was able to open the door of the vehicle and pull Phipps to safety. She was treated at the scene by medics.