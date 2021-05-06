Woman rear-ends semi, airlifted to hospital after failing to slow for construction traffic on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis woman was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after she rear-ends a semi when she fails to slow for construction traffic on I-69 Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-69 near the 261 mile marker on reports of a crash.

The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez reports that traffic was backed up on southbound I-69 due to a work zone lane restriction. Laurie Collins 46, of Indianapolis, was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound on I-69 when she failed to stop for the slowing or stopped traffic and rear-ended an enclosed semi-trailer. The trailer was being pulled by a 2015 Mack semi-tractor driven by Robert Wineberg, 54, of Onsted, MI.

Collins was airlifted from the crash to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries, ISP reports. Wineberg was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation. ISP said at this time neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.

Perez was assisted by ISP Major Tony Casto, Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee, Master Trooper Randy McPike, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the Gas City Fire Department, the Jefferson Fire Department and Grant County EMS.