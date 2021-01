FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was pulled from the St. Joseph River on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Monday.

Rescue crews and medics were called just before 5 p.m. to the St. Joe Center Road bridge over the St. Joseph River on a report of a water rescue.

Police on the scene said the woman got in the water voluntarily. Rescue crews got her out in about three minutes.

Medics were checking the woman out but police said she was OK.

Rescue crews were lined along St. Joe Center Road.