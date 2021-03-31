Woman killed when car hits utility pole

A Chevrolet Cobalt is shown after a crash along C.R. 700 South in Kosciusko County on March 30, 2021. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Tippecanoe woman was killed when her vehicle left a Kosciusko County roadway and hit a utility pole late Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called just before 11 p.m. to C.R. 700 South east of C.R. 600 West, west of Claypool, on a report of single vehicle crash.

According a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Amber L. Meyer, 30, was headed east on C.R. 700 South in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway and hit a NIPSCO utility pole.

Meyer was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. No one else was in the vehicle.

No other information was released.