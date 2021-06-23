Woman killed in Sunday shooting on Eileen Street ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting on Eileen Street Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Shelby Erin Vonholdt of Fort Wayne.

The coroner said the cause of death has been determined to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

Valerie Hardiek

On Sunday, Fort Wayne Police were called to Eileen Street in the Lake Shores neighborhood at 6:48 p.m. after receiving a 911 hang-up call from a home. Officers did eventually make contact with the woman, identified as Vonholdt, who had called them and said she was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Vonholdt was shot inside the home and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. She died Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Valerie Rose Hardiek, 22, was arrested for pointing a gun at a gas station customer in Ohio. The next day, police announced that she is also facing charges of murder in the killing of Vonholdt.