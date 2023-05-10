FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting near an alley off Lillie Street.

Shortly after 11:30 Tuesday night, several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the 1300 block of Lillie. Responding officers located a woman near an alley behind a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead.

Investigators have searched the area for witnesses. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.