FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman has died after a crash late Saturday.

The crash happened just before midnight Saturday in the 8400 block of East Paulding Road.

According to a report from the Allen County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The driver – Samantha Jo Root, 35, of Fort Wayne – was ejected from the vehicle, the coroner’s office said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said Root was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released information on the crash.