Woman killed in head-on crash in Leo ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in northeast Fort Wayne late last week has been identified.

Just after noon Friday, Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to the 12000 of S.R. 1 (Leo Road) on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a report, a woman had been driving a Ford Fusion southbound and for an unknown reason crossed the center line and hit a northbound Toyota Highlander.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died.

She was identified Tuesday as 64-year-old Marsha Jo Scheitlin of from Leo. Scheitlin died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled.

A passenger in the Ford Fusion and the two people in the Toyota Highlander were all taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.