Woman killed in crash with utility pickup truck ID’d

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The woman killed in a two vehicle crash in New Haven Sunday morning has been identified.

Police and medics were called around 9:35 a.m. to the 1600 block of Minnich Road on a report of a crash with a person pinned inside a vehicle.

New Haven Police said witnesses reported seeing an SUV traveling southbound and then crossing the center line into the path of an incoming utility pickup truck.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified her as 80-year-old Joyce E. Eckelbarger of Fort Wayne.

The coroner’s office said there were “questions raised as to the potential for a medical event occurring prior to the crash.” The cause and manner of Eckelbarger’s death is pending.

The male driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Minnich Road was closed for some time as a result of the crash.