Woman killed in crash south of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One woman was killed in a crash south of downtown on Friday evening.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Anthony Blvd. and South Phoenix Pkwy.

The Fort Wayne Police Department were informed that a black pick-up and white sedan were involved.

Later officers were notified that a female was lying in the street non-responsive.

Investigators determined the white sedan was driven by the female and was attempting to pull out of South Phoenix Pkwy and traveling North onto South Anthony Blvd.

A black pick-up was then traveling south bound on South Anthony Blvd. and collided with the white sedan.

The female in the white sedan then pulled over to the east side of South Anthony Blvd. The pick-up pulled over on the west side of South Anthony Blvd.

The female of the white sedan exited her vehicle and crossed the street to talk with the driver of the truck. While she was crossing to return to her vehicle, a black sedan traveling north on South Anthony Blvd. struck her.

The black sedan left the scene.

The age of the victim is unknown. No other details about the crash were released.

Police suspect a black challenger or charger is the vehicle of interest.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call police.