Woman killed in crash in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Monroeville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 13600 block of McArdle Road in Monroeville on a report of a crash.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said witnesses saw a pickup truck heading south on McArdle Road. The truck then when off the road, hit some trees and landed on its top in the front yard of a home.

The driver of the vehicle – 42-year-old Christina M. Plumley – was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Plumley died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled accidental.

The crash is being investigated by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Allen County Coroner’s

Office.