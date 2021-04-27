Woman killed, 2 children critical after crash with dump truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbia City woman was killed when her vehicle drove into the path of a dump truck Tuesday morning along S.R. 3 in Kendallville.

Police and medics were called around 8:30 a.m. to S.R. 3 and Waits Road on a report of a crash. There, a Pontiac Grand Prix collided with a dump truck.

According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Shelby McClellan of Columbia City was driving east on Waits Road in a white 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with two young children when she failed to yield the right of way to a dump truck traveling north on S.R. 3.

McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene. The two young children were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to a Kendallville hospital.