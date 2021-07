FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One woman has been hospitalized after being shot on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3000 block of Holton Avenue shortly before 3:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting. There, they found a female suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.