Woman in hospital following head-on crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A head-on crash in DeKalb County left a woman in the hospital Thursday evening.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to CR 327 just north of CR 68 on reports of a crash. Responding deputies report that Judy Boyd, 58, of Vansant, VA, was traveling northbound when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center lane into southbound traffic. Felicia Buis, 26, of Nelsonville, OH, was traveling south on CR 327 and was hit head-on by Boyd’s vehicle.

Boyd was taken to an area hospital with head and neck injuries, the report said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by LaOtto Fire and Parkview DeKalb.