Woman in hospital after having medical event, led to crash on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital after having a medical event that ended in a crash on I-69 Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to southbound I-69 near mile marker 333 on reports of a crash. Responding officers report that Anne Freeman, 65, of Fort Wayne was traveling southbound on I-69 when she began to have a medical event, left the road way and hit a cable barrier.

Freeman was transported to an area hospital. Officers report that she did not sustain injuries from the crash.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Parkview EMS and the Waterloo Fire Department.