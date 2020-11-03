Woman in critical condition following head-on crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition following a late afternoon head-on crash Monday.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of SR 127 near SR 727 on reports of a “two vehicle personal injury crash.” Responding deputies report that a vehicle driven by Kaitlyn Walker, 32, rounded a curve northbound on SR 127 when it crossed the center line and crashed into a truck driven by Corbin Martin, 22, that was heading southbound. Martin attempted to avoid the crash but was unsuccessful and both vehicles collided head-on.

Deputies report that Walker was transported to an area hospital in serious condition with leg injuries. She was later transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for further treatment.

The road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

During the initial investigation, deputies report allegedly locating a small amount of suspected Marijuana inside Walker’s vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.