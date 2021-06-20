Woman in critical condition following Eileen Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Eileen Street early Sunday evening.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1800 block of Eileen St. in the Lake Shores neighborhood at 6:48 p.m after receiving a 911 hang-up call from a residence. Officers made contact with the woman who had called them and found she was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was shot inside the residence and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one else was at the home when the police arrived.

FPWD is talking to witnesses and reviewing RING Doorbell footage from the area to help in the investigation, as well as physical evidence found at the scene. According to a press release, there is a potential person of interest they are looking at.

The incident is still under investigation. FWPD asks that anyone with information call FWPD at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867or use the free P3 tips app.