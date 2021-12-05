Woman in critical condition after shooting near McMillen Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s southeast side Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Eckart Street on reports of a vehicle crash. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a car underneath a truck that was parked on the street. It was found that the female driver of the car was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A male passenger was uninjured.

The early investigation indicates that the shooting happened on Eckart near Reed Street, where another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on the car. The victim’s car then continued down Eckart where it collided with a pickup truck, coming to a stop underneath the truck.

The woman was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. Officers are currently speaking with the male passenger and going door-to-door in the area trying to get a description of the vehicle the shots came from.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the “P3 Tips” app.