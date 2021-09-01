Woman in critical condition after crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and crashing on a county road on Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., Haley Miller, 20, of Harlan was driving east bound near the 4700 block of C.R. 68 when she lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle left the south side of the roadway, striking a tree and utility pole.

Miller was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to a release from DeKalb County police. Speed is believed to be a factor.