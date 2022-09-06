ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release.

48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.

Berger later died from her injuries, according to the release.

The coroner determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The condition of the other person injured has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation.