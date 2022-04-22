FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a woman with critical injuries.

It happened just after midnight Friday in the 1200 block of N. Coliseum Boulevard, just south of Lake Avenue.

Officers found the motorcycle lying in the northbound lanes. Two people were riding it at the time of the crash. Medics took a woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man had minor injuries and stayed at the scene to speak with officers.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling north on Coliseum and hit the center median. They believe alcohol might have been involved.

Northbound Coliseum was down to one lane south of Lake while police cleared the scene. The crash is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.