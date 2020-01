MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after her minivan hit a pole and rolled along S.R. 101 Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called around 8:30 a.m. to S.R. 101 just south of Hoagland Road on a report of a crash there. State police at the scene told WANE 15 that a minivan struck a utility pole then rolled over.

A woman was hospitalized. Her condition was not known.

S.R. 101 was closed to traffic while police investigated. It was reopened by 10 a.m.