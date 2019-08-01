Woman hurt after crash into Belmont Beverage store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a Belmont Beverage store.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the liquor store at 1414 East Tillman Road around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the store’s front windows shattered and the car completely inside the building.

Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that the driver was an employee at the Belmont Beverage and accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the breaks.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident.