Woman hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb County Sheriffs say a 20-year-old woman was hospitalized with a head contusion following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene on County Road 427, south of County Road 68 just after 11:30 a.m.

A witness said a Fort Edge was traveling northbound when it drifted off the right edge of the roadway. Investigators said the driver then overcorrected and crossed into the southbound lane, before leaving the roadway, striking a tree and sliding 15 feet down an embankment.

Officers said the vehicle did not roll over and the driver was able to exit the vehicle caught fire.

She was then taken to an area hospital for a head contusion. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

During an interview with investigators the driver said she did not remember what happened, but did say she was wearing a seatbelt.